IRS Christmas Gift: If You Haven’t Filed 1040 Forms, IRS Has Left You Alone!

In a December 12, 2024 IRS press release, the IRS gave their Quarterly update on advancements in taxpayer services, criminal investigations, and digital transformation. Hidden in this press release however, the IRS admits that for over 8 years, IRS has been leaving Americans that do not file 1040 income tax slavery forms alone.
In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, will share the exciting details for you. After this, you will be able to relax and realize IRS is falling apart! Armed with the facts and the law, you'll feel secure in taking a stand against the deep state and stopping your voluntary support of Washington’s corrupt system and instead fund your own family and freedom!
FreedomLawSchool.org.