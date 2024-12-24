BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IRS Christmas Gift: If You Haven’t Filed 1040 Forms, IRS Has Left You Alone!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
98 followers
112 views • 6 months ago

In a December 12, 2024  IRS press release, the IRS gave their Quarterly update on advancements in taxpayer services, criminal investigations, and digital transformation.  Hidden in this press release however, the IRS admits that for over 8 years, IRS has been leaving Americans that do not file 1040 income tax slavery forms alone.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, will share the exciting details for you.  After this, you will be able to relax and realize IRS is falling apart! Armed with the facts and the law, you'll feel secure in taking a stand against the deep state and stopping your voluntary support of Washington’s corrupt system and instead fund your own family and freedom!

FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar taxsocial security tax
