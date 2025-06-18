BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Morning Manna - June 18, 2025 - Proverbs 4:1-6 - Hear the Instruction of a Father
morningmanna
morningmanna
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 2 months ago

In this deeply reflective Morning Manna session, we begin our journey through Proverbs chapter 4, where wisdom is portrayed as the voice of a loving father calling his children to listen, internalize, and live by God’s instruction. The message emphasizes the importance of active listening, honoring divine teaching, and developing a heart of understanding. From “hear ye children” to “forsake her not, and she shall preserve thee,” each verse is unpacked with practical and spiritual insights that apply to every believer seeking abundant life through godly wisdom. Rick and Doc dive into the layered meaning of each phrase, illustrating how wisdom isn’t just acquired passively but must be intentionally pursued, cherished, and obeyed. The fatherly language reflects both authority and compassion, challenging listeners to value God’s Word like treasured instruction from a parent—and to love wisdom enough to be kept by it.

Keywords
fatherwisdomunderstandingheartobediencelistendoctrineteachinginstructionrickwilescherishmorningmanna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy