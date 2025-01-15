© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v69f8qm-official-study-heart-attack-drugs-in-mrna-jabs-set-to-kill-billions-in-2025.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
https://rumble.com/c/THEPEOPLESVOICE
Billions of people took the jab, believing it was the way out of the
pandemic - or at the very least, that it was safe and effective. But the
truth is, they were misled. The mRNA technology isn’t the safety net it
was promised to be. Instead, beneath the surface, they’re carrying a
ticking time bomb.