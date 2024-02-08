My Dog Can’t Stop But To Jump! But Why? | Before & After Ep 92

Kritter Klub





Feb 7, 2024





*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*





When the night comes, this dog can't hold jumping. If it's long, it jumps until sun rises. Why is the dog acting like this? Find out the reason in the video!





More videos about ‘Before & After Makeover 💈’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqijpHB0xRnexLVS4duMcuQV





#Kritterklub #beforeandafter #dog





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEk7nbuwuR4