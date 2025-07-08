The glory is risen over you | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

In this uplifting video, you’ll discover the transformative power of light and glory as prophesied in Isaiah 60:1. Imagine the radiance that shines upon you and how it impacts those around you. Feel the excitement as you delve deep into God’s word, allowing it to ignite your heart with hope and passion.





You are reminded that darkness may cover the earth, but the Lord will rise over you, displaying His glory, majesty, and power! Join us as we explore the profound truths behind Exodus 3, where God's glory graced a humble thorn bush, forever changing its purpose.





Hear the divine invitation to be blameless, just as God called Abram at 99, and reflect on your own journey. Embrace the reality that people will see the glory upon you, as foretold in Isaiah 40:5. This glory is precious, meant to shine brightly for all to see!





Understand that while all flesh is grass, the glory within you will never fade. When you step into your calling and allow God to speak through you, you become a vessel of compassion, bringing others into their purpose.





Watch this video and reignite your passion for His glory. It’s time to let your light shine! 🌟





The glory is risen over you

Prophetic Time | 2 June 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





