© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
~iamken N7 /// Free Tommy Robinson, A Political Prisoner by Jon Bowne @ InfoWars
Tommy Robinson is being held in solitary confinement because of standing up for and protecting his family and community. The strange thing is that this could happen to you or a loved one. This story is important because it is being done all over the world. The time has come to stand up for these people. I also hope that you will visit my Brighteon Response Page over at MinistriesOfHumanitarianCouncil.Org where likeminded people get together. I really do encourage you to reach out over on my response page. I am not associated with Mike Adams in any way, nor does he endorse me, in any manner.
Other tools of interest would be The Politicians' Contract & Act:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract
& Our Response Page:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/brighteon-response-page.html
The 2005 ADFM Project:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html