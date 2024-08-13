RT News August 13, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtesy of rt.com
Russian fighter jets destroy Ukrainian military equipment in the Kursk region. That's as Kiev loses more than 1,600 soldiers in a failed attempt to push deeper into Russian territories. We'll hear the latest from our correspondent in a moment. Donald Trump goes on the warpath, accusing President Biden of escalating conflicts around the globe. He was speaking to Elon Musk in an interview that nearly didn't happen, after the X platform was hit with a massive cyber attack, and a warning by the EU to step up censorship. Türkiye attempts to reconcile Ethiopia and Somalia, after Addis Ababa struck a controversial deal with a breakaway region of its neighbor. The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesperson shared his country's position.