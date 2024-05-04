© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
May 3, 2024
German member of European Parliament, Christine Anderson, details how she was censored during a recent EU Hearing for questioning the collusion between the husband of EU President, Ursula von der Leyen, and Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, in 2020 regarding contracts between Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and European governments.
#ChristineAnderson #UrsulaVonDerLeyen #Pfizer #AlbertBourla
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4t2pif-silenced-for-calling-out-corruption-eu-mep-speaks-out.html