The Evil That Surrounds Us!!!

In the book of Enoch, the “Watchers” full of tears and remorse, asked Enoch to intercede on their behalf. But as it is written, not only did they defile themselves with women and with men, but they also taught men witchcraft, spells, how to write, how to design weapons, copulating between man and beasts, and many other evils.

This is why men still do experiments such as implanting a pig’s heart into a man. But to get a better understanding of their heinous acts and what is to come, you must visit Celestial’s site. As this is her area of expertise. Given of God.