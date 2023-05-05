BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NFPA Boston Conference - a unique approach to helping people with WTC 7
RichardGage911
RichardGage911Checkmark Icon
36 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 05/05/2023

These videos were made at the June 2022 National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) convention in Boston, MA, by Richard and Gail Gage.


The Protecting Our Protectors Alliance (PAPA - https://ProtectingAll.org ), founded by veteran firefighter Erik Lawyer, hosted a WTC 7 evidence booth for three days, at the convention of fire protection professionals, which was funded by Boston 9/11 Truth. The guest of honor at the booth was veteran Seattle firefighter, Captain Raul Angulo, who wrote the book on behalf of the NFPA that describes best practices for fighting fires in high-rises.


His concern is that his book, along with the reputation of the NFPA, is at stake - given the contradiction between, 1) the NIST report on WTC 7 which claims that, for the first time ever, a skyscraper collapsed due to fire, and 2) the decadesold successful practice of sending fire fighters into burning high-rises to fight the fires, while telling the occupants, at least on the floors below the fire, to wait for the firefighters to put out the fire before evacuating.


Learn more: https://richardgage911.org/papa-reveals-building-7-collapse-to-thousands-of-fire-professionals-at-boston-nfpa-convention/



CSID: 8c43978f5ad50868

 ...

CSID: 93103eab58ccf733



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy