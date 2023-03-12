© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reverse Transcriptase Activities
Published 03/11/2023
Sources
Deconstructing the AIDS Myth
Gary Null - 2003 https://youtu.be/cl6ceSa-1pU
The Other Side of AIDS
Robin Scovill - 2004
https://documentaryheaven.com/the-other-side-of-aids/
AIDS Incorporated
Gary Null - 2007 https://youtu.be/GQVFA38j598
House of Numbers - Anatomy of an Epidemic
Brent Leung - 2009 https://youtu.be/lvDqjXTByF4
The Emporer’s New Virus - An Analysis of the Evidence for the Existence of HIV
Brent Leung - 2011
https://youtu.be/4SjyDw4vZsc
Positively False
Joan Shenton - 2011
https://youtu.be/xmBsuEb4PUY
The Real Anthony Fauci
https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804
