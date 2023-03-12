BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Reverse Transcriptase Activities
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
315 views • 03/12/2023

Reverse Transcriptase Activities

Published 03/11/2023
Other Platforms, Tips & Support:
https://dluxnation.com

Want to support JAMIE & his work?
PayPal https://paypal.me/jamiedlux
Venmo https://venmo.com/jamie-dlux
Cashapp https://cash.app/$dluxnation
Merch https://fuckin-stoned.creator-spring.com/
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/jamiedlux
Follow Jamie on twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jamiedlux

Sources
Deconstructing the AIDS Myth
Gary Null - 2003 https://youtu.be/cl6ceSa-1pU
The Other Side of AIDS
Robin Scovill - 2004
https://documentaryheaven.com/the-other-side-of-aids/
AIDS Incorporated
Gary Null - 2007 https://youtu.be/GQVFA38j598
House of Numbers - Anatomy of an Epidemic
Brent Leung - 2009 https://youtu.be/lvDqjXTByF4
The Emporer’s New Virus - An Analysis of the Evidence for the Existence of HIV
Brent Leung - 2011
https://youtu.be/4SjyDw4vZsc
Positively False
Joan Shenton - 2011
https://youtu.be/xmBsuEb4PUY
The Real Anthony Fauci
https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804

Send me shit:
Jamie Dlux
PO BOX 30383
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Mirrored - JAMIE DLUX

Keywords
aidsscamhiv
