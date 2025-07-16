© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Economist Prof. Richard Werner: "The European Union is modelled on the Soviet Union."
"The Soviet Union claimed to be a democracy. Why? Well, it had a parliament. Ah, but the parliament had no power to actually come up with laws. All the laws were written, predetermined by the unelected Politburo."
"That's exactly the setup they chose for the European Union."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net