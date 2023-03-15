US drone brought down in Black Sea after Russian military jet intercept

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update : https://t.me/intelslava/45816
The forces of the Black Sea Fleet managed to find the crash site of the American MQ-9 Reaper drone and raise its wreckage from the water.
Further Info:
Kremlin Blames US For Crashed Drone: 'Flying With Transponders Off Towards Russian Border':
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-reaper-drone-downed-over-black-sea-incident-russian-jet
UPDATED: US Military Claimed Russian Su-27 Fighter Intercepted US Reaper Over The Black Sea. Russia Responds:
https://southfront.org/breaking-us-military-claimed-russian-su-27-fighter-intercepted-us-reaper-uav-over-the-black-sea/
BREAKING: National Security Expert/Retired Army General Tata on Russian Jet Collision with U.S. Drone:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2023/03/14/russian-jet-collision-drone-tata/
Mirrored - RT