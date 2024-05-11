Ukrainian formations Struck 'The Paradise Hotel' in Leninskyi district of Donetsk with Several Rockets from HIMARS MLRS - Near participants of a Memorial Car Rally - part 2

Ukrainian formations struck the Leninskyi district of Donetsk with several rockets from HIMARS MLRS. The Paradise hotel, in front of which participants of a memorial car rally in honor of the 10th anniversary of the formation of the DPR had gathered, was hit. After the strikes, the car rally was canceled due to the risk of further shelling.

Currently, five civilians are reported killed and six wounded on the hotel's veranda. Emergency services and an investigative team are working at the scene, clearing the rubble. Unfortunately, the number of casualties may increase.

#Donetsk #Russia #Ukraine

