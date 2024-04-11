America Forcing Israel & New Depression

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
April 10, 2024
Democrat Schumer calls for new Elections in Israel, saying Netanyahu is “an obstacle to peace”. In other news, the U.S. will “not interfere if Iran Attacks Israel”. Finally, we see that U.S. Money Supply is doing something no one has witnessed since the Great Depression, and it foreshadows a big move to come in Stocks.
00:00 - America Forcing Israel
02:32 - Schumer Calls for New Election in Israel
06:06 - Israel Trapped
10:29 - IDF Ends Active Invasion
13:31 - Evil Bankers Doing it Again
19:27 - U.S. Money Supply
