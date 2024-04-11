America Forcing Israel & New Depression

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





April 10, 2024





Democrat Schumer calls for new Elections in Israel, saying Netanyahu is “an obstacle to peace”. In other news, the U.S. will “not interfere if Iran Attacks Israel”. Finally, we see that U.S. Money Supply is doing something no one has witnessed since the Great Depression, and it foreshadows a big move to come in Stocks.





00:00 - America Forcing Israel

02:32 - Schumer Calls for New Election in Israel

06:06 - Israel Trapped

10:29 - IDF Ends Active Invasion

13:31 - Evil Bankers Doing it Again

19:27 - U.S. Money Supply

25:44 - Our Sponsors





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ojzg0-america-forcing-israel-and-new-depression-04102024.html