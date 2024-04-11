BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

America Forcing Israel & New Depression
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 04/11/2024

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


April 10, 2024


Democrat Schumer calls for new Elections in Israel, saying Netanyahu is “an obstacle to peace”. In other news, the U.S. will “not interfere if Iran Attacks Israel”. Finally, we see that U.S. Money Supply is doing something no one has witnessed since the Great Depression, and it foreshadows a big move to come in Stocks.


00:00 - America Forcing Israel

02:32 - Schumer Calls for New Election in Israel

06:06 - Israel Trapped

10:29 - IDF Ends Active Invasion

13:31 - Evil Bankers Doing it Again

19:27 - U.S. Money Supply

25:44 - Our Sponsors


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ojzg0-america-forcing-israel-and-new-depression-04102024.html

Keywords
iranattackamericaevilprophecyisraelbankersstocksnetanyahuinvasionschumergazaidfgreat depressionprophecy clubtrappedstan johnsonus money supplynew electionsnew depressionobstacle to peace
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy