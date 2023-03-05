Clean water & Getting rid of toxins in Ohio; Honoring Dr. Masaru Emoto!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show, I interview Nelson McLliveen of Sentry H2O and his efforts to provide water filters to the people of East Palestine, Ohio, so they can drink clean fresh water. I hope you can all join Nelson in providing clean water free of toxins! I then interview a well known musician named Charlie Cardinal of Tacoma Washington who has written a beautif;ul song to commemorate Dr. Masaru Emoto (one of the wordl's most spiritual people before he passed away in 2014). I hope you all can listen to this inspiring and uplifting radio show! If we call work together, I know we can and will create a much better and happier Earth! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com