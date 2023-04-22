BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hypnotherapy as psychophysiogical influence; the irreducible mind (1)
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
319 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • 04/22/2023

This is from chapter 3: a case study of hypnotic suggestion resulting in bodily changes. 

Actually a rather difficult read with hardly anything to laugh about, but when this passage came by I thought, hey let's share this as a simple and funny short example of the power of the mind. 

I'll make a serie of videos as I am going along reading this book, as I did with the WEF/Technologies in human interaction books. Hence the number (1). Guess it doesn't really matter in what order you watch them as I try to explain things in simple, easy to understand language. 

I think visualization is especially helpful in sports, mental preparation for the movement to be executed. Also muscles having a memory, once a movement mastered, it is easily picked up again later in life. I'll address that in upcoming videos as well. 

Join me in this journey of mind over matter 😉

🌻🌞

Keywords
healingfocushypnotherapyautonomic functionspsychobiological changesdirected bloodflow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy