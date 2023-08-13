YOU ARE IN A MILITARY KILL BOX BUT THERE'S STILL TIME

Dr. Jane Ruby, Aftertalk





August 11, 2023





Legal Analyst Katherine Watt stays over from. two part interview on the Dr Jane Ruby Show for After Talk to warn the American public that seasonal influenza & RSV have now been added to the Prep Act protections for pharmacies and other injection centers to continue the American Bioterrorism program against the people of the U.S. and the world. The Retail Pharmacy Program, a public private partnership between the U.S. government and retail pharmacies is intended to normalize getting shots. Watt also warns that climate change may likely be used to reinstate covid mandates in the next iteration of the mass genocide operation, all protected under the Prep Act which now covers the childhood vaccine schedule which will be using mrNA toxic materials.





Legal Analyst: Katherine Watt: https://bailiwicknews.substack.com





PLEASE SUPPORT ME THROUGH MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING (Thanks!)

Triad Aer: Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://airwaterhealing.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)

MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

The Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com/





Malone Lawsuit Against Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

My direct mail address for checks to my legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410

SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY AT Venmo: Jane-ruby https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

***Business Inquiries: [email protected]

Please hit the follow or subscribe button on any of my Social Media listed.

Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Banned.Video: https://www.banned.video/channel/the-dr-jane-ruby-show

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/therealdrjane/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/therealdrjane Brighteon.TV: https://www.brighteon.tv/JaneRuby Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@therealdrjane YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjaneruby





MY PREPPER BUY LIST I receive a small commission when you buy. Thank You in advance.

GET YOUR DR. JANE MERCH https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/

COD LIVER OIL: https://Www.amzn.to/3N8TPJ9

Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe Propane Generator: https://amzn.to/3FxguKL Rechargable Batteries: https://amzn.to/42jQ20P Solar Battery Charger: https://amzn.to/42o0MeM Food Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/3Ly6FA6 Emergency Survival Food (non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3lfOYdS Zeolite Full Body Detox: https://amzn.to/3JoHsp3 Water Filtration: https://amzn.to/40ePSpJ Swiss Army Knife: https://amzn.to/3TxxRAL Multitool: https://amzn.to/3ll9xW4 Home First Aid Kit: https://amzn.to/3YWjjM3 Emergency Medical Kit: https://amzn.to/3YS5cax Heirloom Seeds (Non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3Z2G94B Faraday Pouches: https://amzn.to/3yJn0KB Portable Toilet: https://amzn.to/3JOv0jC Night Vision: https://amzn.to/3JqE6BN Personal Protection Device: https://amzn.to/3ZO5Ebf Safety Shelter: https://amzn.to/3yFvaDC Two-Way Radio: https://amzn.to/3Jp5H6w Camp Stove: https://amzn.to/3TrVdYt Solar/Crank Radio: https://amzn.to/40iOKkM The Bible: https://amzn.to/3z6fxWd Cordage: https://amzn.to/3yKuaOy Nebulizer: https://amzn.to/3LA0I5G

EQUIPMENT THAT I USE FOR MY SHOW

RE20 Microphone: https://amzn.to/3TkH3IJ Shure Studio Mic: https://amzn.to/3ZUQK33 Studio Ring Light: https://amzn.to/42epnTb Stage Make-Up LED Mirror: https://amzn.to/3ZVaS54 Studio Camera Lighting: https://amzn.to/42xIub5 Bell & Howell Flashlight: https://amzn.to/3FvEbTu Rode Mic: https://amzn.to/40aXMAZ





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36dpqa-you-are-in-a-military-kill-box-but-theres-still-time.html