Kayleigh McEnany: Target Bud-Lighted themselves

'Outnumbered' co-host Kayleigh McEnany sounds off on Target for becoming the 'Bud Light of retail' for stocking 'tuck friendly bathing suits' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.' #foxnews #fox #jessewattersprimetime



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html