The Unelected Secretary of Foreign Affairs, David Cameron, is once again Preaching about Democracy.

This time, the unimportant island is upset with China, allegedly due to some cyber attacks.

If Britain were a person, it would be that washed-out celebrity who was popular long ago but now enters every reality show and sells nudes to tabloids just to stay relevant.

Sit down, Cameron; no one cares.



