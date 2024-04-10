Natural Solution 🌿 for Healing the Body 🧘 from Quantum Dot and EMF Poisoning ☢️

Contact Me Here - ❤️ https://bit.ly/m/TammyCuthbertGarcia ❤️





Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Dr Henry Ealy Joins Us. Dr. Henry Ealy is the Founder of the Energetic Health Institute, an Amazing School for Amazing People.





He holds a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine from SCNM, a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from UCLA, is Board Certified in Holistic Nutrition, and a proud Jackie Robinson Scholarship Alumnus. For more than 25 years, Dr. H has loved every minute teaching about the beauty in GOD’s Divine Design and the immense healing power of Natural Medicine. Throughout his career he has taught millions how to activate the innate healing potential living in each and every cell of their body. Today, Dr. H is privileged to work directly with people recovering from the devastating effects of internalized emotion, chemical pollution and genetic bioweapons.





Dr. H is the Executive Producer for three highly successful conferences, COVID Con ’21, Beyond The Con, and his most recent venture with Dr. Byran Ardis, Dr. Ed Group, and Dr. Jana Schmidt, Healing for the AGES – Healing in the Age of Bioweapons.





He hosts two weekly international broadcasts on the America Out Loud Talk Radio Network, Energetic Health Radio & Looking 4 Healing Radio and also publishes regularly for the Energetic Health Institute and via EHI’s trusted promotional partners. Dr. Ealy has been blessed to appear in numerous documentaries by acclaimed film maker Jonathan Otto.





Dr. H leads the COVID Grand Jury Initiative Team that has been in pursuit of justice for all Americans since 2020. He is the lead author on 5 manuscripts including the peer-reviewed and highly acclaimed COVID-19 Data Collection, Comorbidity & Federal Law: A Historical Retrospective and the 444 page peer-reviewed magnum opus position statement on willful misconduct COVID-19: Restoring Public Trust During A Public Health Crisis.





