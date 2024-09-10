Michigan Lawlessness - Sabrina Pritchett-Evans

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Sabrina Pritchett-Evans from Kalamazoo, Michigan, talks with Eileen about the lawless going on throughout the State especially with the Kalamazoo GOP County elections. She explains how the County Chair refused to seat numerous duly elected Princinct Delegates in violation of the State Election Laws and how law enforcement refused to take action. Her call to action: We must stop complying and we must stand together!





