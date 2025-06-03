Barry Duffield - Ongoing Gaslighting of Vaccine-Injured Actor and Writer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hercules and Spartacus star, actor, writer, and fitness advocate Barry Duffield shares a health update with Liz Gunn, exposing the New Zealand Government's continued denial of vaccine injuries affecting him and other Kiwis.
Links:
- To directly support Barry's work, consider purchasing one of his books on Kindle or hard copy via Amazon (and if you do, make sure to leave a review!) - https://www.amazon.com/stores/Barry-Duffield/author/B00JG6V4MM
- Barry's Substack: https://bazza68.substack.com/?utm_source=byline&utm_content=writes
- Barry's website: https://www.dreamchaserproductions.com/
- Email: [email protected]
- First Interview with Barry (2023): https://rumble.com/v2ktkme-barry-duffield-actor-and-writer.html
- Second Interview with Barry (2023): https://rumble.com/v2uhw7e-barry-duffield-latest-medical-test-results.html
- Barry Duffield Short - "Acknowledgement": https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wHb4gwdtL_I
- Barry Duffield - Gaslighting Doctor (Short): https://rumble.com/v2vnry6-barry-duffield-mocking-doctor.html
