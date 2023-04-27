It's Happening

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New Media Era Has Begun
* It’s over for legacy media.
* Their monopolistic platform days are done.
* People can follow you anywhere.
* The world is different now re: your ability to “hear the words” on multiple platforms.
* Diversification of the media landscape is here right now — and you’re living through it.
* This new media ecosystem is going to transform the country.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 27 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2kqyjm-the-new-media-era-has-begun-ep.-2000-04272023.html
• True Things Prevail