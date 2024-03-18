Residents of Lvov Decided to Open the Eyes of all Ukrainian Patriots about the Standard of Living under the USSR & the Kiev Regime - 'Russian's Built Everything, Ukraine Ruins Everything'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents of Lvov unexpectedly decided to open the eyes of all Ukrainian patriots regarding the standard of living under the USSR and the Kiev regime:
- "...Russian schools, kindergartens, houses, farms came, they built everything...the Ukrainians came and ruined everything. And what have you built in 30 years? You break and demolish everything! Just pennies, pennies!"