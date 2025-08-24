Israeli Settlers attempt to attack a bus driver in the Bnei Brak area of occupied Jerusalem while chanting 'Death to Arabs'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Settlers attempt to attack a bus driver in the Bnei Brak area of occupied Jerusalem while chanting "Death to Arabs."
Sharaa to enter agreement with Israel?
Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa:
➡️There is "advanced discussion" regarding a security agreement between Damascus and Tel Aviv.
➡️Any agreement or decision that serves the interest of Syria and the region, I will not hesitate to take it.
The security coordination agreement to be signed between Israel and the Syrian regime includes preventing the rebuilding of the Syrian army, establishing a humanitarian corridor to Sweida, and disarming the Syrian part of the Golan, according to Israeli Channel 12.