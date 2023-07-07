The Fed Needs Inflation to Survive, U.S. Is Living on Borrowed Money and Time

Jul 7, 2023 #investing #federalreserve #gold
“America is falling. You have a situation [where] we’re living on borrowed money. We’re living on borrowed time,” says Greg Mannarino, founder of traderschoice.net and financial strategist. He paints a bleak picture of the American economy as indicated by the inverted yield curve. Mannarino also expresses skepticism about the authenticity of newly released job data. “It’s not checked by a third party. There’s no bearing on reality. The economy is in free-fall. People are maxed out.” Plus, he warns a new market crash coming because the Federal Reserve “artificially suppressed rates,” reinflating a bubble. “If action is not taken by central banks to keep rates suppressed more than they are now… this market is going down a lot from here.” He also predicts a debt market meltdown, claiming that the Fed has to buy the debt and “create cash out of nothing” to keep targeted interest rates. “A central bank’s power sides in only one thing.. and that is its ability to inflate,” he concludes.
