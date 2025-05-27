Is Tech-Ed Harming Our Kids? | Teaching Our Kids To Be Overcomers | ARC Summit Highlights

Donate to help us make more shows at *www.faytene.tv/donate* or by calling 1-866-844-0844.





Are screens silently stealing the future of our children—and our civilization? In this powerful conclusion to our ARC Summit series, we expose the growing crisis in education, family life, and culture, and shine a light on the courageous voices calling for a return to faith, wisdom, and responsibility.





*In this episode, you'll discover:*





• The shocking rise in teen suicide, anxiety, and myopia linked to screen use

• How Sweden and others are removing tech from classrooms—and seeing results

• The 4 key pillars to breaking cycles of poverty: Family, Faith, Education, Entrepreneurship

• Why family structure and religious involvement are the top indicators of upward mobility

• A stirring call to courage: Why now is the time to speak the truth and fight for the next generation





This is a wake-up call for every parent, teacher, and citizen who cares about the future of our children and our nation.





