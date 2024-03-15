Resurfacing your neurons .. for your health and behavior

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/bioelectroalgo:d
.
https://pt.slideshare.net/Calit2LS/building-an-information-infrastructure-to-support-genetic-sciences
.
https://rollertrol.com/led-light-data-communications
.
https://www.openpr.com/news/2262572/visible-light-communication-vlc-market-north-america-for
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/sible-Light-Communication-environment_fig3_308704878
.
https://signalprocessingsociety.org/newsletter/2019/07/visible-light-communication-next-generation-wireless-high-fidelity-virtual
.
https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/augmentedMachinesAndHumansFinal.pdf
.
.
https://mdpi-res.com/d_attachment/applsci/applsci-08-01180/article_deploy/applsci-08-01180-with-cover.pdf?version=1688373306
.
https://ieee-dataport.org/documents/diat-%CE%BCradhar-radar-micro-doppler-signature-dataset-human-suspicious-activity-recognition
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-3D-geometrical-model-for-an-N-T-N-R-MIMO-channel-with-fixed-and-moving_fig2_351589681
.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884
.
https://dl.acm.org/doi/abs/10.1145/2800795.2800809
.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993
.
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/
.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358172207_Requirements_for_Energy-Harvesting-Driven_Edge_Devices_Using_Task-Offloading_Approaches
.
https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html
.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardmarr/2016/03/23/what-everyone-should-know-about-cognitive-computing/
.
https://www.infosys.com/industries/industrial-manufacturing/industry-offerings/cognitive-computing.html
.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3689572/
.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7909758/
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medium_access_control
.
https://www.getkisi.com/blog/media-access-control
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Organization_for_Standardization
.
https://www2.deloitte.com/ch/en/pages/strategy-operations/articles/blockchain-explained.html