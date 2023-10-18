BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Right Lane or Wrong Lane - Crazy Omaha Nebraska Drivers
Real Free News
Real Free News
11 views • 10/18/2023

Which lane will the Crazy Omaha Nebraska Driver choose? The right lane or the wrong lane? Omaha ranked number one for the worst drivers, according to a study done by the insurance marketplace, QuoteWizard, according to a press release from QuoteWizard. QuoteWizard analyzes data from 70 of the biggest cities in the country to find out which cities have the best and worst drivers, said the press release. The data they analyze for these cities includes DUIs, speeding tickets, accidents, and citations, said the press release. Omaha ranked number one for DUIs, number seven for citations, number 12 for accidents, and number 14 for speeding tickets, said the press release. https://fox42kptm.com/news/local/omaha-drivers-are-the-worst-drivers-in-the-country-according-to-a-2021-study #Omaha #nebraska #dashcam #shoulder #nebraskadrivers #omahadriver #nebraska #omahanebraska #dosgestreet #look #lookbothways #drunkomaha #drunknebraska #visitomaha #shareomaha #wedontcoast #shoulderdriving #shoudlerpassing

