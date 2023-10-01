Democrat Socialist Congressman Pulls Fire Alarm -- Disrupts Congress to Avoid Vote

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrat socialist Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm disrupting a official governmental proceeding, the same offense used to imprisoned those who wander into the Capitol on January 6th.He deserves to lose his congressional seat as well as go to jail.
#jamaalbowman #woke #uspolitics #jan6
