Democrat Socialist Congressman Pulls Fire Alarm -- Disrupts Congress to Avoid Vote

Democrat socialist Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm disrupting a official governmental proceeding, the same offense used to imprisoned those who wander into the Capitol on January 6th.He deserves to lose his congressional seat as well as go to jail.

#jamaalbowman #woke #uspolitics #jan6





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom





http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more