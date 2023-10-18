🗿🗿🗿 JAWMAXXING GUIDE 🗿🗿🗿

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣀⣀⣀⣀⣀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣀⣴⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣶⣶⣶⣤⣄⡠⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢀⣴⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣼⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣶⣄⡀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣰⣿⣻⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⠉⠉⠛⠛⠛⠛⠿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢰⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠇⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠲⠶⢤⡄⠀⠘⢿⣆⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠁⣂⡀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠦⠤⣽⠷⣾⢷⢮⣀⠀⢻⡄⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢀⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡷⠟⠉⠀⠀⢀⣠⣶⣶⣶⣤⣠⣤⡟⠈⢻⡿⠀⠘⣧⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢸⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡟⠀⠀⠀⠠⠼⠿⢻⣿⣻⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣷⣾⣣⣇⡀⢻⡀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠈⣿⢿⡿⣿⣿⣿⠁⠀⠀⠀⠲⣶⣷⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⠟⢻⣟⣿⣿⣿⣾⣷⡀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣾⠃⡼⣁⢀⣿⠁⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠉⠙⢿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⠀⢸⣿⣿⣿⣿⣭⣛⠇⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣿⣿⡟⠻⡟⣿⣷⡆⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢀⣠⣬⣿⣿⣿⣿⡋⠀⠈⢻⣟⣿⣌⣻⡏⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠻⣿⢷⣤⢁⣿⡿⣿⣀⣀⢀⡀⣼⠿⠟⢋⣿⣿⣿⣯⢉⣓⣂⠈⣿⠙⣿⠉⢿⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠡⣤⡷⣾⣿⠷⢻⣿⣷⣿⣿⡟⢀⣴⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡟⣿⣼⣷⠀⣼⡆⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⡇⢀⣿⠛⣷⣴⣻⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⠗⢿⣽⡏⣸⠟⠁⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⡇⢸⣿⣟⠙⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡻⢶⣿⣏⣙⡋⢳⣦⣿⣵⡏⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠁⢸⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣶⣭⣽⣿⣿⡊⢹⣿⡿⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠻⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠉⣿⣿⡇⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠈⠙⠿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣷⣾⣿⡃⣤⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠈⠹⠻⣿⣿⣿⣿⢟⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠇⣿⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣴⡟⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠹⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣯⡿⠋⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣀⣀⣠⣤⠶⠿⠋⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠒⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠋⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⢀⣀⣤⡶⠖⠛⠛⠉⠉⣁⣤⠄⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣿⣿⡿⠉⠁⢸⠉⠉⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⢀⣤⣶⠿⠛⠉⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣼⡏⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢸⡀⠀⠀⢰⣾⣿⡷⠀⠀⣾⡄⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠟⠁⠀⠀⠃⢀⠈⠉⢁⣨⣭⣿⡿⠁⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢺⡇⠀⣀⣿⣿⡏⠀⠀⠀⣿⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⡀⠀⠠⠆⠒⣿⣶⣾⣿⣿⣿⡿⡂⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣿⣷⠀⣿⣿⡏⠀⢸⠁⠀⡙⠷⢦⣀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⣿⣶⣦⣶⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣧⣥⣄⡀⠀⠀⠀⣄⣀⠀⠀⡀⠀⠀⠀⣿⣿⣿⢿⣿⢀⣴⡻⠀⠀⣧⠀⠀⠈⠛⠶⣄⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⣿⣿⣷⣄⠀⠀⠀⠈⠉⠉⠉⠉⠛⠛⠛⠛⠿⠿⠿⣿⣷⣶⣿⣄⠀⢰⣿⢻⣿⣸⣿⣾⠁⠁⠇⠀⢿⣷⡤⣄⣀⠀⠈⠻⣦⡀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠈⠻⠿⣿⣧⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⡀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣀⠀⠈⠉⠙⠿⠷⣿⣏⠀⣿⣿⣿⡇⠀⠈⡀⠀⠈⠻⣷⡈⠻⢿⣤⠀⠈⠻⣦⣀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠉⠋⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⡋⠀⠉⠠⠀⠈⠻⣄⢹⣿⡟⢀⣀⡴⢿⣶⠒⠺⠟⠛⠂⠀⢻⡆⢰⣶⣬⣍⣉⠓⠶⣤⡀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠻⣷⠀⠀⠂⠶⢤⣄⡙⠀⠻⠁⣾⣿⣦⣀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠻⣾⣿⣿⡟⠋⠙⠓⠂⠙⠓⠒⠶⢤⣤⡀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠰⠿⠶⠀⠈⠀⠒⠀⢺⣿⣷⣿⣙⡻⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠈⠻⢿⣷⣀⢤⡴⢄⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠉⠳⠦⣄⠀⠀⠀
⠈⠁⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢈⠀⠀⠘⣿⣿⡿⣿⡟⠃⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠐⠄⠠⠀⡈⡻⣯⣷⣘⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠈⠻⣦⡀
⠴⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠘⠳⣄⠀⢸⣿⣿⡄⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠐⠒⠂⠊⠈⠈⠁⠀⠀⠙⢿⣿⣦⡀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠈⠻
⠀⠀⠐⠂⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠠⠄⠀⠀⠙⠀⢸⣿⣿⣿⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠉⣹⣿⠷⣦⣁⠂⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠤⠄⠀⠀⠀⣀⡀⢀⡀⠤⠀⠉⢀⣀⡀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣿⣿⣿⣿⣆⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠙⣿⣦⠈⠛⢷⣄⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠛⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠠⠄⢀⡀⢀⣤⢠⣄⡀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢸⣿⣿⣿⠿⣿⣄⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢿⣿⣦⠀⠈⠙⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⣐⣂⣀⣀⠀⣶⣶⣾⢉⣴⢾⣿⣷⣤⣤⣤⣤⣠⡀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⣿⣿⣿⡄⢀⣀⠀⠄⠈⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⢸⣿⣿⣦⡀⣀⣀⣀⣀⠀⢀
-----
Join the community discord! ► https://discord.gg/sfo
Watch Us LIVE (And Click Dat Sub Button!) ► http://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO Arcade Archive Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
Dev Kit Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6JqRzevf47DxetO2oixKIA
Dev & Friends Channel ► @DevAndFriends
Devonetized Channel ► @SFOBackups
-----
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
BTC:bc1q6udqgvfm9uaj59l24ut7f73wvsfu707kk6pn3m
SubscribeStar! ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Streamlabs! ► https://streamlabs.com/shortfatotaku
Patreon! ► https:/