🧠 Exploring how the brain processes visual information! 👁️

🎨 Let's delve into how form perception can override color perception, affecting our ability to distinguish objects with different colors but similar brightness.

🎙️ https://ln.run/2StCU

🔍 Join us as we uncover the mysteries of neuroscience with insights from Dr. Marmor, Professor Emeritus of Ophthalmology at Stanford University.

Click the link in our bio or the description above to listen now! 🎙️