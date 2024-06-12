🧠 Exploring how the brain processes visual information! 👁️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎨 Let's delve into how form perception can override color perception, affecting our ability to distinguish objects with different colors but similar brightness.
🔍 Join us as we uncover the mysteries of neuroscience with insights from Dr. Marmor, Professor Emeritus of Ophthalmology at Stanford University.
Click the link in our bio or the description above to listen now! 🎙️