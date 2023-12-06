Culture is Beyond Wicked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End of Days Markers Round Robin of Stories
Push for Bestiality: Peter Singer urged followers to read and ponder an article promoting bestiality, which prompted a tidal wave of disgust from users who blasted it as sick.
Love of Many Wax Cold: A five year old stabbed and killed his twin brother in a tragic sibling fight. A young lady said these kids are wicked, evil, disrespectful, and morals are gone, and the mainstream media is normalizing pedophilia by treating it with love and compassion.
Normalizing Pedo’s: The mainstream media is actively pushing an agenda to normalize pedophilia, and the Huffington Post, New York Times and vice are all publishing articles on the subject. The BBC = pedophiles need help, not condemnation.
Transgenderism is a war on women, and homosexuals are being used as pawns in the game. If you're homosexual, go to SJWellFire and type in HIV, and you'll see how HIV was a genocide against homosexuals. Drag gospel singer tops charts Christian charts
Lawlessness and Deception : A shocking new report from the New York Times claims that Israel obtained the blue print for Hamas plans more than a full year before the October 7th assault. Of course they did because they fund Hamas.
War in the Catholic Church: A Catholic college is accepting men who identify as women at their women's college. From LGBTQ nation, the headline Good News is that Hope is evicting viciously anti-LGBTQ Cardinal from his home and yanking his pay. If you're gay, go to SJWellFire.com and type in HIV.
Witchcraft and Abortion: The next demonic story, Beyond Evil, demonstrates the end of days by teaching girls, young women, about how abortion is a blood sacrifice. Cosmopolitan is promoting a satanic abortion ritual and it's as evil as you'd expect.