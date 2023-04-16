© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ehd5aa0be
#freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #Alphawarrior #takedowntheccp
Ava tells you how they built the case. All the charges are false. If the courts or Congress want to investigate this, we are willing to testify.
Ava告诉你他们是如何立案的？所有的指控都是虚假的。如果法院或国会想要调查此事，我们愿意作证。