Living Exponentially: Richard Romano, Everyone Loves Raymond's Brother

Richard Romano is the brother of actor Ray Romano from the hit show "Everybody Loves Raymond". Richard talks about his career as a NYPD Officer and retiring from the police force after twenty plus years. He has since wrote and directed a faith based movie titled "The Investigator". Richard is now teaching criminal justice at a private christian school.

