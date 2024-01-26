Create New Account
Living Exponentially: Richard Romano, Everyone Loves Raymond's Brother
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Richard Romano is the brother of actor Ray Romano from the hit show "Everybody Loves Raymond". Richard talks about his career as a NYPD Officer and retiring from the police force after twenty plus years. He has since wrote and directed a faith based movie titled "The Investigator". Richard is now teaching criminal justice at a private christian school.

https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

