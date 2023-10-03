BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John Droz: “New” Science Is Marxist Indoctrination
54 views • 10/03/2023

Retired physicist John Droz recently led a successful effort in North Carolina to reinstate the tried-and-true scientific method in public schools’ curricula, overturning a long-running but covert smear campaign against this vital component of education. He tells The New American how individuals in other states can accomplish the same, removing the Marxist-inspired Next Generation Science Standards and Social Emotional Learning paradigms foisted by radicals who have turned our nation’s schools into Marxist indoctrination camps.

Droz is a retired physicist and real estate investor who runs the Alliance for Wise Energy Decisions and since 2009 has published a “Media Balance Newsletter” twice each month. It covers green energy, artificial intelligence, election integrity, health topics, and many other issues. He also operates several websites dedicated to these topics, all listed below.

