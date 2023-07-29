© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Shiva
July 28, 2023
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Food is Medicine. Learn about R.A.W. & C.L.E.A.N. Certified Standard.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, and Founder of the International Center for Integrative Systems shares his journey to creating the R.A.W. & C.L.E.A.N. Certified Standard.
https://cleanfoodcertified.org/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKM8hKBjTfU