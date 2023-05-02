HOW THE MIGHTY HAVE FALLEN 2. SAMUEL 1:1-27

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 1:1-27. In their camp in Ziklag, David and the men with him waited anxiously for news. The country where they now lived, Philistia, was fighting a desperate battle against Israel, their own nation. Clearly, one of these armies had suffered a terrible defeat. However, no news came for two days. On the third day, a man reached Ziklag. He was probably in a very weak and tired state. He had come, as quickly as he could, from the place of the battle. He had torn his clothes to express how sad he felt. The man had come to Ziklag on purpose, to see David. He (the man) knew that Saul, the king of Israel, was dead. He also knew that David would be Israel’s next king. He had been careful to obtain clear evidence of Saul’s death. He expected that David would pay him a great reward for that evidence (compare 2 Samuel 4:10). So, he came to David because he wanted to be rich.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au



