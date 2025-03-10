Brian Mock's Background and Legal Battle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brian Mock, a father of four and former VP, shares his harrowing Jan 6 experience—falsely labeled a "leader," held pre-trial for a year, and fighting for his life in DC jail. Representing himself, he beat serious charges but still faced 33 months. Now free, he’s become a voice for justice. Watch his latest interview to hear his full story!
#BrianMock #Jan6 #LegalBattle #Justice #Activism #MustWatch
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport