GOD TOLD ME "TIME IS BEING COMPRESSED" PT2 - WHAT MAY LIE JUST AHEAD - 2 PETER 3:10 - RBTV45
The Appearance
The Appearance
264 views • 6 months ago

REVELATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 45


NOTE:


In this podcast, we share much more about what God recently revealed to Augusto and what it could mean for us on planet Earth in the years just ahead. The information shared in this program is not intended to cause you to fear, but to educate you regarding some things that are getting ready to take place. Please share it with others and draw close to God.


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Keywords
planet xufocommunismww3satanismspiritual warfaremark of the beastfallen angelswitchcraftfalse messiahnew ageday of the lordancient civilizationsancient culturessolar flaresgreat deceptionsigns in the heavenstime compressionthe seven thundersheavens shakenextra dimensional beingsdeadly pandemicnemesis solar systemnibiru mini solar systemtime is being compressed
