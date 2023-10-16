Brian & Jessi Show | Israel at War | Episode 17

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel is at war. Pastors Brian and Jessi, along with special guest Pastor Joel DiAngi, discuss the latest conflict in the Middle East and what you need to know about it.
___________
Find out more about His Church at hischurch.cc
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
Support Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “GIBSON PODCAST”
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102"