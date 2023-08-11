Hunter Gets Illegal Special Counsel - Trump gets Persecutors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hunter Biden almost got away with it! He had a sweetheart deal that let him off the hook for felony crimes AND prevented him from future prosecution. Thank God for one astute judge who threw away the deal. Not so for former President Donald Trump. He’s had one bad turn after another, and today was no different. Let’s take a look at the so-called wheels of justice and see how we must pray for our country.
LoriColley.substack.com
Thanks for watching and praying!