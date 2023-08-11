Hunter Gets Illegal Special Counsel - Trump gets Persecutors

Hunter Biden almost got away with it! He had a sweetheart deal that let him off the hook for felony crimes AND prevented him from future prosecution. Thank God for one astute judge who threw away the deal. Not so for former President Donald Trump. He’s had one bad turn after another, and today was no different. Let’s take a look at the so-called wheels of justice and see how we must pray for our country.

LoriColley.substack.com

Thanks for watching and praying!