Executing politicians guilty of mass murder with their measures because a fair trial is impossible STOP THE MASS MURDERERS NOW!!! 2023-04-11 12-21

286 views • 04/11/2023

Health Minister: We must build back better to help NHS | Express & Star

How To Show Lockdowns Are Killing More People Than The Virushttps://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/how-to-show-americans-lockdowns-are-killing-more-people-than-the-virus/

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.