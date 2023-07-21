BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Massive Hard Hit on AFU Military Facility in Zhytomyr region - Looks Like 'Cluster Munitions' Warehouse
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
531 views • 07/21/2023

💥🔥🇺🇦Powerful explosion 00:04 in Zhytomyr region after the missile strike is published by Ukrainian sources.

‘Strike drone-kamikaze "Geran" on the warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region a few days ago.’  I read at several places that this happened on the 19th.

It looks like a lot of damage and ammunition depot with cluster munition being hit...

Enormous cloud, about 90 miles West of Kiev.

Allegedly a "Geran-2" strike on an ammunition depot in Chudnov, Zhitomir Region from July 19.

Object coordinates: 50.029034304885855, 28.1201243419847

View of the camp before impact and after July 19. A large crater is visible at the site of the detonation. This image not shown on this video.

Adding this from MOD, Cynthia.

⚡️ On July 22, 2023, at about 12:00 pm, AFU units launched an artillery strike on a group of journalists from Izvestia and RIA Novosti news agencies, who were preparing materials on the AFU artillery shelling with cluster munitions close to Zaporozhye region.

As a result of the AFU strike with cluster munitions, four journalists were wounded to varying degrees of severity.

The journalists were promptly evacuated to field medical facilities of the Russian Defence Ministry, where they are receiving qualified medical care.

During the evacuation, Rostislav Zhuravlyov, a journalist from RIA Novosti news agency, died of injuries caused by a cluster munition.

The health condition of the other journalists is moderately serious and stable. There is no threat to life. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy