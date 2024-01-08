Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Americans Against A Two State Solution in the Land of Israel
channel image
Northern Ohr
6 Subscribers
37 views
Published 2 months ago

Sign the Petition here: https://americansagainstatwostatesolution.org 

Americans Against A Two State Solution is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization supported by Jews and non-Jews alike, for raising awareness of ongoing political issues surrounding the Holy Land. We stand AGAINST funding terrorist organizations whose pockets have been lined for far too long with American tax-payer money.  Please join in the quest to steer our elected officials back towards righteousness and back from the brink of the abyss. 
History is quite clear on the repercussions if we do not!


Keywords
politicsamericaisraelisraelpalestineconflicttwostatesolution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket