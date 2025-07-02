The Ninth Circle, Trump, and the Inventive Atrocities of Fake Israel

An excerpt from my June 16 interview with Victor Hugo Vaca Jr., a presentation long in the making titled 'Prayer to Slaughter Tyrants', covering...





The death of tyrants, the Satanic playbook, and secret societies; the Vatican and the Ninth Circle; Molech worship, medical cannibalism, and the Mark of the Beast. I talk about royal murders and angel rapes, about Fake Israel and the spirit of Jezebel, about Trump and crisis actors. And I play various characters.





Full interview at…

The books I most drew from are...





1/ 'Battle Manuals for Freedom' - by A. LeRoy

2/ 'A Better Eden' - by A. LeRoy

The other articles I cite in this segment are...

My name is Abdiel LeRoy, author, poet, narrator, actor, all-round creative genius. My life’s work is to be a man of letters, and my mission is to obliterate and destroy the Molech-worshipping cult of daughter-fuckers and son-fuckers that now infest every man-made institution and to herald on Earth the Kingdom of the Most High. In this, I am led by the Son of Man, my Captain and Saviour, Jesus Christ, to whom I have devoted life and soul.





I attest that I am not a member of a secret society, nor have I sworn a secret oath. Nor do I have any affiliation with that Satanic kingdom that has usurped the name of Israel and perpetrates atrocity and genocide, wearing Molech’s badge.