18+: ‘Tragedy Of War’ In Jabalia Refugee Camp

This is GENOCIDE.....



At least 400 people were killed and wounded as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Interior Ministry said. This is only the preliminary data, the number of victims is likely to grow.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 100 people were killed and 300 others were wounded in the refugee camp. The quarter was destroyed. Several multi-storey residential buildings were destroyed.

The official representative of the Israel Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari, confirmed the strike on the Jabalia refugee camp. According to the Israeli military, the attack led to the destruction of other facilities, because there was a very extensive infrastructure.” According to Hagari, the target was Hamas underground facilities, which collapsed from the explosion, burying several high-ranking members of the Palestinian movement, among whom, allegedly, was Ibrahim Biari. The IDF considers him one of those who planned the attack on October 7.

The U.S. administration declined to comment on a series of strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. The Coordinator for Strategic Communications in the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, expressed confidence that Israel is attempting to protect the peaceful Palestinian population during its current military operations.

Here is the result of Israeli efforts to protect civilians:

