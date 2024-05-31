BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jason Evert Attacked by Witches, Fake News, and Tomato Soup
25 views • 11 months ago

John-Henry Westen


May 30, 2024


Witches attacked chastity speaker Jason Evert, who travels the world teaching about Christ's plan for the dignity of the human person. The witches cursed and rallied against Evert, but Evert's message reached even more students after taking his speech online. Not satisfied with this, Evert's detractors even assaulted him, dumping a can of tomato soup on Evert during one of his in-person speeches. Evert responded with prayer and petition to the Blessed Virgin Mary. However, the mainstream media has focused only on baselessly tearing down Evert's character for his pro-family values, and mischaracterizing Evert's Catholic message on the family.


Watch now for the full truth of Jason Evert's message that the mainstream media will not show you, and get even more truthful news on the brand-new LSNTV App, available on Apple and Android.


LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564


LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4yhptn-jason-evert-attacked-by-witches-fake-news-and-tomato-soup.html

fake newscatholicattackedspeakerwitchespro-familydignityjohn-henry westenchastityjason everttomato soup
