Miles Guo’s Broadcast: What's The CCP's "Fox Hunt" plan

https://gettr.com/post/p2gutko3ba0
Miles' Broadcast: What's The CCP's "Fox Hunt" plan
The so called "Fox Hunt" plan Was to eliminate any political opponent, as well as to persecute the common people and the private businessman.
文贵先生直播回顾：什么是中共 #猎狐行动？
所谓的 "猎狐行动"是为了消灭任何政治对手，以及迫害普通人和私营企业主。